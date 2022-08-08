MHMC Experiencing Telephone Call Issues – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The public is advised that Millennium Heights Medical Complex (Owen King EU Hospital, National Mental Wellness Centre and Turning Point) is currently experiencing disturbance in making and receiving external calls.

Internally, the staff and phone operators are making use of alternatives. However, anyoneoutside the Complex wishing to reach an admitted patient, are advised to use their cellularphones or to make use of the visiting hours below:

Owen King EU Hospital

Monday to Friday: 6am – 7am, 12pm – 1pm, 5pm – 7pmWeekends & Holidays: 3pm – 5pm

National Mental Wellness Centre (NMWC)

Monday to Sunday: 3pm – 5pm

The Complex is working closely with FLOW to resolve the issue. The public will be notified when that is done.

MHMC understands that this creates further difficulty for friends and families of our patients.

We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.

Source: Millennium Heights Medical Complex

