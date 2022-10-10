MHMC Announces Temporary Service Interruptions Due To Mould Remediation – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) wishes to advise the public, patients, and visitors that there will be temporary interruptions to different services at MHMC over the next few weeks.

The Complex has commenced extensive mould remediation and deep cleaning across various units, and this is expected to last for approximately three months.

The process will involve the temporary relocation of some departments and wards and MHMC asks that patients, family, and visitors kindly lend their cooperation during this time.

To date, the most frequented areas of the hospital have already been treated.

– Advertisement –

All departments will be supported to ensure that the Complex functions as close to normalcy as possible, and so that interruptions are resolved in the shortest possible time.

The public is asked to monitor the MHMC Facebook page @millenniumheightsmedicalcomplex, local media, and the Government Information Service for updates during this period.

SOURCE: Millennium Heights Medical Complex. Headline stock photo courtesy Nino Maghradze (Unsplash.com)

– Advertisement –