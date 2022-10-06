Mexico Mayor Assassinated In Town Hall Massacre – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Gunmen have shot dead the mayor of a small town in western Mexico, and at least 17 others, officials say.
Police say gunmen stormed the San Miguel Totolapan town hall at 14:00 (19:00 GMT) on Wednesday. Photos online show it riddled with bullet holes.
Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda’s left-wing PRD party condemned his “cowardly” assassination and demanded justice.
The attack has been blamed on the Los Tequileros criminal gang, which is linked to a powerful drug cartel.
Mr Mendoza Almeda’s father, former mayor Juan Mendoza Acosta, was also killed – in his home – before the attack moved to the town hall.
A highway in the state of Guerrero, where San Miguel Totolapan lies, was reportedly briefly blocked by large vehicles to prevent security forces from getting into the city.
SOURCE: BBC News. Headline photo: Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda’s party condemned his “cowardly” assassination.
