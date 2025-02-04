World News
Mexico, Canada avert Trump tariffs; Musk’s role in Treasury, USAID probed
04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- China has placed counter tariffs on US imports after President Donald Trump placed 10 percent levies on Chinese goods.
- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after an agreement was reached with Trump.
Related News
24 January 2025
Canada’s Liberal leadership race: Who’s running to replace Justin Trudeau?
27 January 2025
‘Immense’ aid required as 300,000 Palestinians return to ravaged north Gaza
17 January 2025
‘Law of the land:’ Biden signals Equal Rights Amendment should be ratified
23 January 2025