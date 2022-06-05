Metro Boomin’s Mother Leslie Wayne Killed By Husband In Murder Suicide

Metro Boomin’s mother was reportedly killed in a devastating murder-suicide on Saturday night by a man who is said to be her boyfriend.

On Sunday (June 5), reports surfaced that Metro Boomin‘s mother, Leslie Wayne, was killed on Saturday night (June 4). Her body was found outside of the Atlanta area.

There have been unconfirmed reports that her boyfriend committed the act. His body was later found, sparking reports that he had committed suicide after committing the heinous act on Wayne.

A representative for Metro has confirmed that his mother died on Saturday, but they asked for privacy as the producer comes to terms with the loss of his mother, who played an instrumental role in his music career, TMZ reported.

Before he became one of Atlanta’s biggest producers, Metro, who is close to his mother, would often rely on her to take him to meet up with rappers so he could make beats for them. The producer once spoke about his mother even driving him from St. Louis, Missouri, to Atlanta to meet up with rappers he wanted to work with.

Metro Boomin and Leslie Wayne

Wayne was 52 at the time of her death. There is a police investigation into her death but details released are sketchy, with some claiming that the man is her husband while others said it was her boyfriend.

The unidentified man is not Metro Boomin’s father.

Along with Metro Boomin, Leslie raised two other children. In a post for her 50th birthday in 2019, the producer referred to his mother as his “biggest inspiration.”

Metro Boomin has worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop including Big Sean, Kanye West, Travis Scott, Drake, Young Thug, Future, Gucci Mane, and more. He also released a joint album with 21 Savage titled Savage Mode released in July, 2016. The pair release Savage Mode 2 in October, 2020.