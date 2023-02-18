Met Office Warns of High Winds and Rough Seas This Weekend

Black Immigrant Daily News

St. George’s, Grenada – Friday 17th February 2023.

Forecasters at the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport are monitoring a high-pressure system north of the Caribbean which is supporting moderate winds which may gust at times therefore producing rough seas.

The forecast is for the state of Grenada is to experience north-easterly to easterly winds at 15 to 25mph gusting to 45mph with rough seas, waves up to 11 feet in open waters, which will continue throughout the weekend. Improvements are expected on Monday 20th February 2023.

Potential Impacts include:

Tumbling and rolling of light, unsecured objects (e.g.: inflatable structures, tents, garbage cans).Seas are projected to remain agitated with waves extending to 11 feet in open waters.Rough waters impacting fishermen, beachgoers, and vessels venturing into open waters.

All marine users are advised to exercise caution when venturing out at sea!

With the planned Kayak mas festivities scheduled for this weekend, citizens planning to make the journey to the sister isles are asked to be extra cautious, when venturing out to sea.

Head of the Coast Guard ASP Watson Edwards is encouraging sea users to be mindful of the following:

No overloading of vesselsHave life jackets for everyone on boardRadios and GPS should be in working condition.Have adequate backup supply of fuelAlways inform family of departure and arrival times

For additional information, please contact Ms. Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer NaDMA on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, cell: 533-0766, or email: ad***@na***.gd and pr*@na***.gd.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.-30-

