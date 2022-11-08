Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credited On Drake ‘Her Loss’ Album

Drake has been shaking up the rap world and everyone is paying attention since dropping off his joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Drake used the album to get his feelings out about some topics as well as some of his peers like Kanye West and seemingly Megan Thee Stallion. One of the tracks that have since garnered attention is “Circo Loco,” in which the OVO Boss appears to go after Megan Thee Stallion.

Many fans took to social media to express their shock at the Drake verse and question why he even went after Megan. If we’re to go by writing credits on the album, it doesn’t seem like the two have any beef.

That’s because the Houston native actually has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”

It was probably missed before because the “Sweetest Pie” rapper is credited via her legal name Megan Pete, for the track in question. However, it also seems that the credit was given because of 21 Savage’s usage of her song “Savage” in his verse.

“I’m a savage, smack her booty in Magic, I’ll slap a p***y n***a with a ratchet,” 21 raps, and many have noticed that the line follows the same flow as “Savage.”

There are also two other writers who were credited on “Rich Flex.” They are producer J. White Did It and songwriter Bobby Sessions. Interestingly those two also worked on her mega-hit “Savage.”

There’s also been no word from Megan Thee Stallion on if she made any money off the track or if she was contacted by Drake or 21 Savage’s team. Many fans have found it strange that in the same album, she is seemingly dissed by Drake but given a nod of approval by 21 Savage.

The line in question that many felt is geared towards Megan is: “This b***h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion. She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

Following the release of the “Circo Loco,” Megan lashed out and questioned why Drake would make fun of Tory Lanez shooting her. In true hip-hop fashion, she called the “God’s Plan” rapper’s lyrics lame while blasting him on social media.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b***h a** N***as! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n***as especially RAP N***AS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” she angrily tweeted at the time.

Her loyal fans also came to her defense on Twitter, and many of them felt that the “Body” rapper needed both an explanation and an apology. However, there are some that believe Drake was not referring to the sultry rapper at all. For example, Lil Yachty has said that Drake’s lyrics are not about the “WAP” rapper. Since he worked with Drake on the album and they are known to be tight, his claim may be credible.

According to Yachty, Drizzy was actually writing about women getting fake implants and shots.