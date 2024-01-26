Megan Thee Stallion Disses Nicki Minaj, Drake, Rihanna On Venomous Song ‘HISS’

Megan Thee Stallion is not playing as she reprises the snake in her latest song, “Hiss,” released on Friday morning, and the track has gone viral as she disses Nicki Minaj, her ex-boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, Drake, Rihanna and others.

The Houston rapper seemingly responded to everyone with an unapologetic stance.

“I just want to kick this sh*t by sayin’ f**k y’all. I ain’t gotta clear my name on a mother**kin’ thing. Every time I get mentioned, one of y’all b***h-a** niggas get twenty-four hours of attention/I’m finna get this sh*t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go,” the rapper says at the beginning of the song.

The song first targets Pardi, who is referenced twice in the track. In verse 1, she references the comments about her dating life, especially after she claims that she slept with Tory Lanez and DaBaby.

“My pu**y so famous, might get managed by Kris Jenner next (Mwah)/ He can’t move on, can’t let it go (Let it go), he hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow,” she rapped in verse one.

Further down, she added, “Why the f**k would I stay with a nigga that’s weak in the sheets and don’t know how to please me? Bodies on bodies on bodies on bodies. Say he f**ked Megan, and now he is the topic. These n****s thinkin’ they lowered the value All this free promo, I’m turnin’ a profit/ Hate when a n***a be kissin’ and tellin’ (Tellin’)/ Say he a player, but he in his feelings (What?)”

Fans also think she dissed Rihanna, who dropped her as a Savage X Fenty model a few years ago. In the song, she rapped, “I can never be judged by a b***h that was dancin’, makin’ R. Kelly go viral,”

On Twitter, many fans seemed convinced it was Rihanna, with many offering explanations.

Fans believe that she addressed Nicki Minaj by referencing Megan’s Law, a federal law passed in California that requires that law enforcement publish the names and identities of registered sex offenders in California. The law is named after Megan Kanka, a child victim.

Many connected the dots by saying that Minaj was the target, given that her husband was registered as a sex offender in California and got into trouble after he failed to register in 2019.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start/B****h, you a p****y (You a p****y), never finna check me (Yeah)/Every chance you get, bet your weak a$$ won’t address me (Ho)/B****es swear they G, but the G must stand for goofy (G must stand for goofy),” Megan rapped.

Fans online believe that her second verse is directed at Tory Lanez, Drake, and others who stood against her in the criminal trial for Lanez, who is now spending ten years behind bars.

“Any man go against me, I handle sh*t (Handle sh*t)I’m the Teflon Don in the courtroom (Yeah)/They be throwin’ that dirt, don’t sh*t stick (Sh*t stick),” she rapped.

“All these lil’ rap niggas so fraud (So fraud), Xanax be they hardest bars/These n***s hate on BBLs and be walkin’ ’round with the same scars (Ah)/Real curvy, no edgin’, n****s fight to get in my section (My section)… Cosplay gangsters, fake-a$$ accents/ Posted in another n***a hood like a bad b****h (Where are you from?).” the verse seemingly targeting Drake said.

Fans of Lanez, blogs, and critics did not escape stray shots as Megan called them out for “d*ck riding.”

“Download JPay since y’all niggas got so much to say/ Or schedule a conjugal visit or somethin’, hahaha,” the rapper laughed as the song ended.

In the meantime, Megan appeared on the Breakfast Club on Friday, where she spoke about the song title and its meaning.

“Back off. I hear you, I see you, get up off me now, that’s what it [title] means,” she said.

Megan also said the song was calling out the people who kept calling her name up to get attention. Among those who have tried to use her name for attention are Blueface, who claimed he had an encounter with the rapper Lil Yachty, who dissed her, DaBaby, and others.

“A hit dog gon holler…whoever feel it, feel it,” she answered when asked to whom the verses were directed.

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj seemed ready for the smoke as she previewed what appeared to be a response to Megan. The verse she played said, “Bad B****h she like 6 Foot, I call her big foot… get up on yo good foot.” Minaj has been sparring with Megan, seemingly dissing her in her “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” song last year.

“Seven-hundred on ’em horses when we fixin’ to leave/ But I don’t fuck with horses since Christopher Reeves,” she rapped.

Many fans believed that she was dissing Megan. However, the “Savage” rapper has never responded to her until now.