Megan Thee Stallion Denies Encouraging Nicki Minaj To Get Abortion

Megan Thee Stallion is denying that she advised Nicki Minaj to get an abortion.

Nicki Minaj made a damning accusation on her Queen Radio broadcast on Sunday night, where she spoke about someone who pretended to be her friend and who told her to have an abortion. While on the episode “Tea Party”, Minaj did not name the person she was speaking about. She disclosed that the comment about the abortion was made after she hinted that she was not drinking.

Nicki Minaj explained that she was not drinking (alcohol) because she was actively trying to get pregnant. “Imagine telling someone you didn’t want a drink… you know, because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant, because you were actively trying to have a baby,” she said. “Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic!’”

Minaj also said that she did not receive love from the person when she revealed she was pregnant immediately, but they tried to capitalize on her good news when others did.

“Imagine posting photos that you’re pregnant… and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations. But then, when you post that Beyoncé sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers, thinking that, ‘Oh, I could use this opportunity as I use everyone else. She’ll post that I sent her flowers’,” Nicki said. “I didn’t even let them sh*ts in my mutha****ing house.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj also claimed that unnamed younger rappers coming into the game set out to attack her. “I didn’t say anything… every time these people have hurt me and laughed and knowingly painted evil narratives about me, I didn’t say anything… the thing is, if I leave rap today, you b**ches still can’t outdo me,” Nicki continues. “You b***hes came in the game proudly boasting about ghostwriters thinking that because there was a hate train towards Nicki Minaj that you were gonna continue to let that rock…now for olive oil.”

Many of Minaj’s fans somehow think it was Megan Thee Stallion that the rapper was speaking of, and some even took to Twitter to call her out.

One fan tagged the Houston rapper as she summarized Minaj’s statement.

“@theestallion Nicki Minaj is accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol.. This isn’t something to stay quiet on.”

Thee Stallion, however, quickly responded, denying the claim. “LIE,” she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion also shared several other tweets where she denied that any of the accusations were directed at her.

“So this person didn’t mention me?” she responded to a tweet that said – “No names were mentioned but u were first to respond? Oh baby the shoe fits.”

Megan Thee Stallion also had another tweet where she said she will respond to anyone who tweeted at her.

“If someone @ you you can respond right or that don’t apply for every user on twitter? If someone directly @ my name …why do they be confused when I reply lol?”

“This person … as in the person who pressed the @ button… y’all not this crazy lol,” she clarified in another tweet.

Nicki Minaj became a mother in 2020 to her son, whom she calls Papa Bear. The rapper had previously shared how excited she was at becoming a mother, especially since she had an abortion when she was very young and was worried for most of her life that she would never be able to have another child.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicki Minaj shared she had an abortion at 16 years old.

“I was a teenager. It was the hardest thing I’d ever gone through,” she admitted. She added that her primary motive for the abortion was that she couldn’t bring a child into the world, but the decision “haunted me all my life.”

“It’d be contradictory if I said I wasn’t pro-choice. I wasn’t ready. I didn’t have anything to offer a child,” she said.

In the meantime, it doesn’t seem like fans are going to get another collaboration from Nicki Minaj X Megan Thee Stallion. They gifted fans “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019, but it appears that Megan going on to work with Minaj’s arch-rival Cardi B for their super smash hit “WAP” has spurned the Queens rapper.