Meek Mill To Donate $500K In Christmas Gifts To Kids In Philadelphia

Meek Mill is now well known for his continuous support to his community. He’s one of those rappers making headlines a lot because of how much he chooses to give back. This year for the holidays, it will be no different.

This year might even be one of the biggest he’s done as, according to TMZ, he is hoping to donate at least US $500,000 in gifts to families in need in his hometown Philadelphia this holiday season. The plan is for him to take over the city’s Convention Center over the upcoming weekend to hand out a wide selection of free items.

The less fortunate will be able to brighten up their holiday season with free bikes, video game gift cards, laptops, tablets, dolls, and more. Meek Mill has joined forces with the Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Sixers partner Michael Rubin, and Roc Nation to ensure that the giveaway is well funded.

The “Expensive Pain” artist isn’t done there either as he intends to donate $30 000 to the local chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas. Last year, he also tried to help out those who needed help in the community, even if he couldn’t see them face to face. He still made sure to donate and even spent time with some community members via video chats.

Meek Mill also spoke with TMZ and explained his generous actions a bit further. He said that he realized it had been a tough year for everyone and that he just wanted to give back to the community.

A lot of his philanthropic efforts are fuelled by the fact that he also had a rough time growing up. It’s important for him to use his platform to give some hope to those who need it, he continued to say at that time.

“It’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system,” Meek Mill added.