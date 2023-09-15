Meek Mill Levels Up To Rick Ross With His New Maybach

Meek Mill wasn’t about to let Rick Ross outdo him with his new one-of-one Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680.

Earlier this week, Rick Ross shared a clip of his newly acquired one-of-one Maybach S-Class luxury car. The Biggest Bawse shook things up, with fans commending him for the specs, which include a grey metallic exterior and red interior. The car comes with ample legroom in the back and screens in the headrests.

“One of one. Ya’ll see that in the middle. Come on now. It’s the biggest,” Rozay said while bragging in the video.

Rick Ross has proven that he is not just a rapper and businessman but also a true car enthusiast with a collection that includes some rare collectibles as well as exotic supercars, including Ferrari and Lamborghini whips. Fans can get a chance to see his car collection at his annual car show at his Georgia Estate in Fayetteville, just outside of Atlanta.

Meek Mill is proving to be a true student of Rick Ross as he is now showing off his very own exclusively spec Maybach. Some folks are saying that Meek might even go one up on Ross with his two-toned exterior paint in grey and blue and white interior with plaid accents.

“Meek Maybach is too clean this might be better than Rozay and better than the Virgil one,” one fan wrote while another added, “Meek might just got the best Maybach in the game that ish hard considering it cost a house it better look that good.”

The 2023 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4MATIC retails for around $229,000 and can easily set you back $260,000 with added options. The vehicle comes standard with a handcrafted 6.0L V12 biturbo engine fitted with a 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission that outputs 621 hp and 664 lb-ft to all four wheels. Among the optional features are a rear refrigerator with a wine glass compartment and screens in the headrest.

Meek Mill’s Maybach appears to come with custom Mercedes-Benz headphones. It’s safe to say that the Philly rapper will be listening to a lot of unreleased music and sipping champagne in the back of his Maybach while being transported around town in style.