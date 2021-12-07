Medical & Dental Council Suspends Dr. Gilbertha St Rose

The Medical and Dental Council of Saint Lucia has decided to suspend Dr. Gilbertha St Rose for six months. The council delivered its decision against St Rose for prescribing and supplying the drug Ivermectin to patients as a treatment for COVID-19 without authorisation from the Ministry of Health or the Chief Medical Officer and publicly encouraging its use to treat the virus. A document obtained by St Lucia Times indicated that on receipt of a written application from St Rose before the end of the six months, the council would review the suspension of her registration and practicing certificate once