Medical & Dental Council Issues Statement On Dr. Gilbertha St. Rose Matter – St. Lucia Times News

Through its Chairperson, Dr. Andre Matthew, the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Council has issued a statement regarding the February 18, 2022, High Court hearing involving Dr. Mary Gilbertha St. Rose.

St Rose had declared a partial victory after the court ordered the immediate reinstatement of her registration and practicing certificate.

Late last year, the the Medical and Dental Council suspended St Rose for six months for prescribing and supplying the drug Ivermectin to patients as a treatment for COVID-19 without authorisation from the Ministry of Health or the Chief Medical Officer and publicly encouraging its use to treat the virus.

The body also fined the Dermatologist, Herbalist, and Integrative Health Care Specialist $10,000 for conducting an unapproved and unmonitored clinical trial.

The Council did not show up in court when Justice Rohan Phillip ruled to reinstate St Rose’s registration and practicing certificate and stay the organisation’s decisions until the determination of the case.

But on Wednesday, Council Chairperson Dr. Andre Matthew disclosed that on receipt of applications submitted to the High Court by St. Rose, the matter was discussed with the Council’s Attorneys.

“As a corollary, and with the desire to have the matter fully ventilated before the Courts in the shortest possible time, the Council decided that it would not raise an objection at the permission stage of the proceedings. Therefore, no representations were made by the Council at the February 18, 2022 sitting,” Matthew stated.

He explained that the Council has begun preparing legal submissions for the April 28, 2022, High Court Judicial Review Hearing, where the Court will deal with the substantive matters.

“The Medical and Dental Council wishes to reaffirm its commitment to promoting high standards in the practice of medicine and dentistry in Saint Lucia and, by extension, strict adherence to the applicable laws and regulations,” the Council President explained.

Headline photo: Dr. Andre Matthew

