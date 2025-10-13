Local News
Mecca, Dupes score credits on Mahalia’s new Luvergirl EP
13 October 2025
Saint Lucian artists Dupes and Mecca are featured writers on Luvergirl, the latest EP by Mahalia, the British MOBO-winning and Grammy- and BRIT-nominated singer.Dupes is credited as a writer on two songs on the seven-track project, released in August, including Pity, which was produced by Jamaica’s IzyBeats and features Tanya Stephens. The song samples Stephens’ 2004 reggae classic of the same name.
