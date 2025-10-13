Gaza hostages, prisoners freed after ceasefire deal signed Ace and Chelley choose Saint Lucia to make it Instagram official SLASPA taking action to ease Port Castries congestion China creates ‘bone glue’ that will mend breaks in minutes Former WI U19 player Tarrique Edward looks to kick on in senior cricket Saint Lucia pushes for healthier school meals through Regional Nutrition Workshop
Mecca, Dupes score credits on Mahalia’s new Luvergirl EP

13 October 2025
Saint Lucian artists Dupes and Mecca are featured writers on Luvergirl, the latest EP by Mahalia, the British MOBO-winning and Grammy- and BRIT-nominated singer.Dupes is credited as a writer on two songs on the seven-track project, released in August, including Pity, which was produced by Jamaica’s IzyBeats and features Tanya Stephens. The song samples Stephens’ 2004 reggae classic of the same name.

