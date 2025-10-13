Mecca, Dupes score credits on Mahalia’s new Luvergirl EP

Saint Lucian artists Dupes and Mecca are featured writers on Luvergirl, the latest EP by Mahalia, the British MOBO-winning and Grammy- and BRIT-nominated singer.Dupes is credited as a writer on two songs on the seven-track project, released in August, including Pity, which was produced by Jamaica’s IzyBeats and features Tanya Stephens. The song samples Stephens’ 2004 reggae classic of the same name.