Mc Claude Emmanuel Appointed CEO Of Citizenship By Investment Unit – St. Lucia Times News

The Citizenship by Investment Board (“the Board”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mc Claude Emmanuel to the position of Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (“the CIP Unit”) effective 1st March 2022.

Mc Claude holds a BSc. in Economics and Business Management from the University of the West Indies and an MBA (Marketing) from King Graduate School. He is also a certified project management professional (PMP) and business professional – marketing.

Prior to his current appointment, his former roles included Human Resources Project Officer of the St. Lucia Electricity Services Ltd; General Manager of Radio St. Lucia Company Ltd.; General Manager of McDowell Broadcasting Ltd; Marketing Manager of Cable & Wireless (St. Lucia) and most recently, Mobile Lead of Cable & Wireless (St. Lucia).

With a decade of leadership experience in marketing, strategic management, operations management and economic and financial analysis, Mc Claude brings pivotal skills and a wealth of experience necessary to innovate and enhance CIP Saint Lucia to achieve even greater success.

Mc Claude shall be responsible for the overall management of the affairs of the CIP Unit comprising of fifteen staff members and monitoring the Citizenship by Investment Programme to ensure that its independence and integrity is maintained and managed in accordance with international best practice.

The Board looks forward to working with Mc Claude and reassures Saint Lucians and the CIP industry that together with the CEO, they shall utilize their best efforts to discharge their duties with integrity and the highest standards of professionalism, to keep CIP Saint Lucia thriving and thus meaningfully contributing to the economic development of Saint Lucia.

