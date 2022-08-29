Mayor Says Efforts At Cleaning Up Castries Paying Dividends – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries Mayor Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel says the initiatives undertaken by the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) to clean up Saint Lucia’s capital City are paying dividends.

“We will continue to keep the situation under review and ensure that we build on it including public education and engaging communities,” Lendor-Gabriel told St Lucia Times.

She explained that some of the communities face challenges and need help.

As a result, the CCC is working with development partners to assist, including providing waste disposal receptacles.

Lendor-Gabriel disclosed that the CCC over the past few months, especially leading up to the Atlantic Hurricane Season focused on cleaning up communities, drains, and waterways in the Capital.

In addition, Lendor-Gabriel recalled that the CCC had partnered with the plastic waste recycling pilot project – RePlast, to bring plastics into Constitution Park to minimise the number that people discard.

Nevertheless, she acknowledged that more can be done.

“Our staff understand what needs to be done. They just need the resources and the support to do it,” the Mayor observed.

She said the CCC initiatives had brought benefits to Castries by minimising flooding.

The former General Manager of the Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority (SLSWMA) spoke against the backdrop of recent persistent heavy rainfall.

“We had a serious downpour in the City but the water subsided and we didn’t see a large amount of garbage blocking our waterways. So we keep working and we keep focused on what is important in the area of sanitation in our City,” Lendor-Gabriel told St Lucia Times.

She said the CCC understands the need for continuous education and enforcement as well as the council’s own responsibilities.

However, she observed that other agencies have responsibilities as well and the CCC is reaching out to them for a closer working relationship.

“In the meantime we do what we need to do and what we can to ensure the impact of improper waste management is minimised,” the Mayor declared.

