Mayor: Decades-Old Tree Cut Down In Castries Was ‘A Disaster Waiting To Happen’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Amid a wave of criticism over the recent felling of a decades-old tree on Brazil Street, Castries, near Derek Walcott Square, Castries Mayor Geraldine Lendor-Gabriel has defended the action.

She acknowledged the importance of trees in cities for their aesthetic value and their contribution to a healthy environment.

However the Mayor told St Lucia Times that the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) consulted the Forestry Department regarding the tree’s impact on the pavement.

“It was causing a problem with the pavement, causing the sidewalk to become uneven and it was impacting persons in the City,” Landor-Gabriel disclosed.

– Advertisement –

And she indicated that some pedestrians had tripped and fallen in that area.

In addition, she explained that discussion with the Forestry Department revealed that the base of the tree, which had stood in the capital for some 60 years, had already rotted and was ‘a disaster waiting to happen.’

Lendor-Gabriel said the CCC moved swiftly to engage stakeholders and get a contractor to cut down the tree at a quiet period on the Sunday before Carnival when traffic was not at its peak.

“Had we not cut this tree it may have just collapsed and caused significant damage to nearby properties and perhaps even cost lives, because none of us knew when that tree would fall,” the Mayor stated.

She described the decision to cut down the tree as very important and one that the CCC did not take lightly.

“As someone trained in environmental management I understand the importance of trees and I understand why people would be responding in that way. But let me assure the public that like them, I felt he loss of that tree, but we needed to take the right decision,” Lendor-Gabriel declared

– Advertisement –