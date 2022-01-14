Mavado Credits Richie Feelings For Early Career Boost, Boom Boom Tells Spice

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Mavado Credits Richie Feelings For Early Career Boost, Boom Boom Tells Spice
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Mavado credits selector Richie Feelings for giving big boost to his breakout hot “Real Mckoy” which catapult his career. An epic success story