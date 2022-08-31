‘Mastermind’ Behind Importation Of 21 Guns Into Jamaica Charged – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it has put ‘a major dent’ in the country’s illegal firearms trade by charging a man described as the mastermind behind importing 21 guns.

On its official website the JCF said businessman Godfrey Martin, also known as ‘Rev’ had been charged with Conspiracy to Illegally Import Firearm and Conspiracy to Illegally Import Ammunition.

Martin is due in the Gun Court on Friday, September 16.

Law enforcement officials arrested the 51-year-old businessman earlier this month after members of the Jamaica Customs seized the illegal weapons in March this year.

The haul included eighteen handguns, three rifles and a large quantity of ammunition.

Headline photo: Stock image

