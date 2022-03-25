Master P Calls Snoop Dogg The Highest Student From No Limit University

Master P calls Snoop Dogg the highest student from his No Limit University after the West Coast rap legend acquired Death Row Records.

The kudos for Snoop Dogg’s acquisition of Death Row Records continue to pour in. It’s not often, if ever that an artist can last so long in the industry and be so successful that they can buy the label that they first got their break.

One of the men whose definitely proud of the rapper is Master P, who incidentally helped Snoop’s career when he made his jump from Death Row Records to No Limit in 1998.

By that time, Death Row’s infamous environment was well-known in the industry and by fans. For Master P, the pride stems from the fact that he feels that Snoop gained some of his business acumens from being associated with the No Limit label.

The veteran rapper and business mogul made the comments while being interviewed last Sunday, March 20, on an episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED series.

“That just goes to show you it’s all about raising bosses. My thing is, I feel like No Limit is a university and Snoop is the highest student that come through that,” he shared.

For him, Snoop is a graduate of the No Limit university, and he considers him a hallowed historian. What Snoop Dogg’s success is indicative of is the results that can happen when those in the industry work together.

Snoop Dogg / @snoopdogg

Both artists have gone to accumulate massive wealth, and Master P is proud that Snoop Dogg continues to give back to the black community. This is a reason that he believes the “Who Am I” rapper should be given his flowers now.

“Now, we going to celebrate him now. We should be able to celebrate each other. That’s what hip hop should be. It’s about love. We got to get rid of this hate,” he added.

While he is proud of the acquisition, Master P still wishes Suge Knight nothing but the best. He was also quick to point out that they both ran their empires very differently. For Master P, he adopted an approach that focused on love, peace, and upliftment, while it is now well known that Knight preferred to rule with an iron fist.

He said that he still prays for Knight and would not soon forget he was able to open up a lot of doors for a lot of people. His prayer is that God changes Knight’s heart and helps him to understand that he can still help people even while he is incarcerated.

This is a time that he may even be able to do more for people, he added.

Knight’s fall from grace was steadily building as he was continually in trouble with the law. That all came full circle when he was arrested in 2015 for the fatal hit-and-run of Terry Carter that took place near the set of Straight Outta Compton.

Drama ensued in what has been all too familiar with Knight, and he fired and hired multiple attorneys. The case went to trial some three years later in 2018, and he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison, which included 22 years for running over the victim and six years because it was his third strike under California’s three-strikes law. He is currently incarcerated at RJ Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego and isn’t eligible for parole until October 2034.

Many still believed that he was somehow associated with the deaths of two iconic rappers, Biggie Smalls and Tupac, but he vehemently denies this. Last year in December, producer Steve Whitney and his company TSW Films purchased Knight’s life rights in order to develop a biopic.

In the same month, Last Man Standing: Suge Knight And The Murders of Biggie & Tupac was released on Starz. That documentary was directed by Nick Broomfield, who also directed Tupac & Biggie in 2002.