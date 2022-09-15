Massy Stores Issues Statement On Voice Note Regarding Food Disposal At Landfill – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

We are aware of a voice note in circulation regarding food sent for landfill disposal by ourcompany, Massy Stores (SLU).

The voice note suggests that meat, beef, milk, chicken, cheese sent for dumping was supposedly raided from the landfill, reentered the market and is being sold.

We wish to indicate that based on our logs of the most recent items sent to the DeglosLandfill on September 1st, 2022, the items submitted for destruction and disposal were poor quality, compromised perishable items, mainly fruit and vegetables and cheese.

This has been confirmed by the Solid Waste Management Authority, who manages the site and facilitates the disposal of products received.

Food waste prevention at source is a key priority for Massy Stores SLU. Through variousoperational strategies (purchasing, inventory tracking) and other means, every effort is made to reduce food waste within our operations.

Further we have in place a food redistribution programme where surplus and food with good “use by dates” are donated to a range of food related charitable and other organizations, while it is still safe for consumption.

While we are committed to strengthening our processes where food waste is concerned, wewish to reiterate that the items sent to the landfill for disposal were not fit for humanconsumption.

As such the decision to dispose of the products was in keeping with proper health, safety and sanitation practice, given the potential health risks.

We will continue to work closely with our waste disposal service providers and the St. LuciaSolid Waste Management Authority to improve our processes as it relates to the safe andtimely disposal of all products (food inclusive) sent by Massy Stores SLU to the landfill fordisposal.

SOURCE: Massy Stores (SLU). Headline photo: Stock image

