Masked Bandits Target Two Castries Schools – St. Lucia Times News

On Thursday night, masked bandits targetted the Castries Comprehensive Secondary and the nearby Sir Ira Simmons Secondary schools.

The intruders escaped with computers and other items from one of the educational institutions.

According to multiple sources, around 11:20 pm on Thursday, a skeleton staff at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) was making last-minute preparations for graduation the next day.

The sources revealed that’s when a ‘petrified’ security guard brought news that two masked men had entered the school compound.

One of the men had a firearm and ‘cranked it’ one source revealed.

CCTV camera footage revealed that the men entered one of the classrooms.

But it appeared that the bandits left without taking anything of value.

Armed police responded after receiving a distress call, but the intruders had apparently left after about fifteen minutes while CCSS staff were hiding.

That same night, bandits also targetted Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School near the CCSS.

“The same guys ransacked the place, all the offices, the IT lab – they stole so many things there,” an individual familiar with the incident told St Lucia Times.

However, reports indicate that while at least two bandits were involved in the CCSS incident, four of them entered the Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School compound.

They broke into four rooms at the learning institution and stole computers, electronic tablets, and other items.

Police are investigating the incident.

Headline photo: Stock images

