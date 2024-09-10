Mas In Da Vue- The Last Mas

On Sunday, Belle Vue held its sixth annual community carnival, “Mas in Da Vue.” The event was the last of the several community carnivals held across the island this year.

The event started at about 2 pm from the Belle Vue gap, where hundreds of revellers converged before parading around the community.

Musical entertainment was provided by MC Dalo, DJ Ropey, DJ Wayne, DJ Mystro, Kull Kydz – DJ Ti Cout & DJ Naye, DJ Ti-She and Al the Artiste.

Revelers were also treated to a surprise guest appearance by the reigning Power Soca monarch and Road March king Ricky T.

Attendees appeared to be enjoying the event, with one commenting that she had waited far too long for the event. “Next year we want a whole weekend of activities,” another expressed.

According to Kendal Elva of the Mas in Da Vue committee, the event went very well and satisfied the committee and the revellers.

“Although we did not culminate with the event on the field following the parade, all in all the event was met with a good level of satisfaction,” Elva stated.

“The revellers exhibited great energy and positive vibes all throughout the route and we really want to thank them for supporting the event in the responsible manner in which they did,” he said.

As the last community carnival for the year, Elva said it was important that “Mas in da Vue” ended on a high note and was incident-free.

He also disclosed that while the committee would prefer to keep the traditional date in August, after the main national carnival, they were not opposed to entertaining the discussion for all community carnivals to occur before the national Carnival in July.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Dr. Ernest Hilaire has expressed his desire to see all community carnivals held within a window beginning after Saint Lucia Jazz in May and ending in July before the national events.

Hilaire explained that this would help build the momentum to the main event and will assist organisers in giving the community carnivals better assistance and managing standards.

“The reason why we chose to have our carnival in August traditionally was to set ourselves away from the crowded carnival calendar so as not to clash with other events,” Mas In Da Vue’s Kendal Elva told St. Lucia Times.

“However, if we could get a date before the main carnival where we will not be clashing with other national or community carnival events then sure, we are open to discussing the possibilities,” he said.

The Mas in Da Vue committee thanked the police for their high presence and for maintaining order during the event.

The committee also singled out Heineken Saint Lucia, the parliamentary representative Moses Jn Baptiste, Portia O’Brian, and Menisa O’Brian for their contributions towards the success of Mas in Da Vue 2024.