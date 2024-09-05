Home
Local News
Mas In Da Vue On Again!

Mas In Da Vue On Again!

·2 min read
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

With probably the most West Indian-styled Carnivals per capita in any given calendar year, Saint Lucia will see its final community carnival on Sunday.

The event, Mas in Da Vue, will occur in Belle Vue, its sixth staging.

Organisers originally planned Mas in Da Vue for Sunday, 25 August, but the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) requested a postponement.

However, the organisers said revellers were undeterred.

“We have seen a growth in terms of the number of revelers for “Mas in Da Vue” this year,” committee spokesperson Kendal Elva told St. Lucia Times.

“While they may have been disappointed with the postponement, they are now even more eager to be a part of this weekend’s event and the excitement is truly building in the community,” he noted.

The organisers expect revellers to assemble from 1:30 pm for a 2 pm event start on Sunday.

“The parade ends at 6 pm following which we get together at the Belle Vue playing field for a crazy fete. Performing live will be the 2024 Groovy Soca Monarch Sly, King Dalo, DJ Ropey, DJ Wayne, DJ Mystro, Kull Kydz and DJ Ti-She,” Elva disclosed.

The organisers said that a special surprise also awaits revelers.

Elva explained that the police had sanctioned the event.

See also

In this regard, he noted that the security and safety of revellers and those coming to see the spectacle are paramount.

Vieux Fort North Member of Parliament Moses Jn Baptiste, where Belle Vue is located, also supports the event, organisers stated.

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

 