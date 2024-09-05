Mas In Da Vue On Again!

With probably the most West Indian-styled Carnivals per capita in any given calendar year, Saint Lucia will see its final community carnival on Sunday.

The event, Mas in Da Vue, will occur in Belle Vue, its sixth staging.

Organisers originally planned Mas in Da Vue for Sunday, 25 August, but the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) requested a postponement.

However, the organisers said revellers were undeterred.

“We have seen a growth in terms of the number of revelers for “Mas in Da Vue” this year,” committee spokesperson Kendal Elva told St. Lucia Times.

“While they may have been disappointed with the postponement, they are now even more eager to be a part of this weekend’s event and the excitement is truly building in the community,” he noted.

The organisers expect revellers to assemble from 1:30 pm for a 2 pm event start on Sunday.

“The parade ends at 6 pm following which we get together at the Belle Vue playing field for a crazy fete. Performing live will be the 2024 Groovy Soca Monarch Sly, King Dalo, DJ Ropey, DJ Wayne, DJ Mystro, Kull Kydz and DJ Ti-She,” Elva disclosed.

The organisers said that a special surprise also awaits revelers.

Elva explained that the police had sanctioned the event.

In this regard, he noted that the security and safety of revellers and those coming to see the spectacle are paramount.

Vieux Fort North Member of Parliament Moses Jn Baptiste, where Belle Vue is located, also supports the event, organisers stated.