Mary Francis Wants Saint Lucia To Remove The Queen As Head Of State – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Human Rights advocate Mary Francis, describing herself as a staunch advocate for reparations from Europe for Slavery and Native Genocide, has also called for Saint Lucia to remove Queen Elizabeth as the country’s Head of State.

“I am a staunch advocate for reparations because it is a question of justice and human rights. In slavery people were dehumanised. They were considered property and exploited economically. It has been labelled a crime against humanity,” the National Centre for Legal Aid and Human Rights coordinator told St Lucia Times.

“Therefore there must be reparations to ensure that we would be compensated for what our ancestors suffered. The development of the region was affected by slavery and exploitation so we need assistance through reparations to recover and build our economies,” the outspoken Attorney at Law expressed.

But while echoing the calls around the Caribbean for slavery reparations, Francis also expressed that Saint Lucia should ditch the Queen as Head of State, represented locally by the Governor-General.

– Advertisement –

“I have been a Republican all my life I don’t believe in this monarchical system,” Francis declared.

Her comments followed a visit last month by Prince William and Kate Middleton to Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

The week-long tour celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

But the visits had their s awkward moments amid protests and calls for reparations.

However, Mary Francis felt the protests and calls were ironic.

“Ironically, we are pressing for reparations one way, but we retain Her Majesty in the form o the Governor-General as our Head of State. Reparations yes, but in the case of Saint Lucia, the broader picture for me is that we have the Queen’s representative in our constitution,” Francis explained.

– Advertisement –