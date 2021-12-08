Mary Francis Shocked Over Suspension Of Dr. Gilbertha St Rose In Ivermectin Case

Attorney at Law Mary Francis has said that she is shocked and saddened over a decision by the Medical and Dental Council of Saint Lucia to suspend and fine Dr. Gilbertha St Rose.

The council has suspended St Rose for six months and fined her $10,000 for using the drug Ivermectin to treat patients for COVID-19 and encouraging its use against the virus.

In addition, the body wants her to undertake in writing to cease.

The. Dermatologist, Herbalist, and Integrative Health Care Specialist told St Lucia Times that she plans to hold a news conference.

In the meantime, Attorney at Law Mary Francis described St Rose’s suspension and fine as draconian.

Francis observed that St Rose led integrative medicine using traditional plants.

And the outspoken Human Rights campaigner asserted that she has not heard of any deaths linked to using Ivermectin.

“To me, the jury is still out on Ivermectin,” she stated, adding that in so much confusion, the authorities expect people to only adhere to the official line.

According to Francis, the verdict of the Medical and Dental Council has drawn the battle lines with St Rose and will not ease public resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it is ridiculous. There could have been a different result,” Francis, Coordinator of the National Centre for Legal Aid and Human Rights, told St Lucia Times.

And while acknowledging the council’s role in ensuring members of the medical profession behave ethically, Francis asserted that the public is not blind but recognises that nothing happens regarding some medical matters.

“I am in full support of Dr. St Rose to go all out to see whether she can get this decision overturned,” Francis stated

