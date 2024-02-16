Martinique Wants Deeper Collaboration With The OECS – St. Lucia Times

Martinique, an associate member of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), wants deeper collaboration with the sub-regional group.

Serge Letchimy, President of the Executive Council of the Territorial Authority of Martinique, made the pronouncement.

The occasion was the 74th Meeting of the OECS Authority, hosted by St. Kitts and Nevis from February 14 – 15, 2024.

According to an end-of-conference Communiqué, Letchimy pointed to the immense opportunities for building cooperation between the OECS Member States in various areas.

They included trade, education, health, and agriculture.

Letchimy noted that the Martinique demographics were large enough to constitute a lucrative trade market for the OECS and a gateway to France and Europe.

The OECS Communiqué said conference Chairman Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, responded after a discussion among Heads of Government.

Drew noted that Martinique shares the same history and geography as the sister countries of the OECS.

He observed that Martinique was negotiating with the French Republic for autonomous adaptation and legislation within the framework of differentiation policies.

Drew said this could open the way for regional diplomacy that is useful and necessary to the Island’s future, while remaining part of the French Republic and the European Union.

“Martinique wishes to be an effective player for its population and the OECS, through its dual membership of the OECS and the European Union,” the St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister stated.

Drew declared that the OECS welcomed Martinique’s clear commitment, as President Letchimy expressed.

In addition, he said the OECS fully supports the establishment of autonomous normative power, allowing the French-speaking Caribbean Island to adapt and enact legislative and regulatory frameworks in negotiated areas of competence.

Saint Lucia’s Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Wayne Girard, represented Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre at the OECS Authority meeting.

Photo: Serge Letchimy, President of the Executive Council of the Territorial Authority of Martinique.