Fully vaccinated since May this year, local reports say that Martinique Prefect Stanislas Cazelles planned to take his booster shot on Friday, only to test positive for COVID-19 days before on Monday.However, his office reported that Cazelles is doing well and has only mild symptoms of the infection.He is currently in isolation, performing his duties via videoconference.According to Martinique 1 Ere, health officials identified three contact cases that tested negative for COVID-19.