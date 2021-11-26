Martinique: Police Officers, Journalists Targetted By Gunfire Amid Violent Protests

Police officers and journalists came under gunfire overnight, and law enforcement officers responded with tear gas, arresting several individuals as violent protests continued in Martinique.

Reports indicate that as a result of violent clashes, eleven law enforcement officers sustained injuries.

Protesters wearing hoodies also set the gate of Martinique Prefect Stanislas Cazelle’s residence on fire. But quick intervention by emergency responders limited the damage.

In addition, Martinique 1 Ere reported that four French journalists were targeted by gunfire from individuals on motorcycles on Thursday night.

According to the online publication, men on two motorcycles fired at the journalists covering urban violence in Fort de France.

However, AFP photographer Loic Venance, two journalists from BFMTV / RMC Sport, Maureen Lehoux and Julien Taureau, and a photojournalist from Abaca Press, Raphael Lafargue, were not hurt and managed to board their vehicle and leave the scene in a hurry.

Martinique 1 Ere said the men on the motorcycles did not pursue the journalists.

Reporters Without Borders and the National Union Of Journalists, and government spokesman Gabriel Attal were among those who spoke out against the targetting of the journalists in Martinique.

Looting continued overnight as individuals pillaged several business places.

In addition to ending the COVID-19 vaccination obligation, protesters have called for salary increases and lower petrol prices.

On Thursday, the leaders of 17 trade union organisations that launched a general strike in Martinique met with local authorities to reach a solution, but the session was inconclusive. As a result, another meeting will take place Friday.

The unions want the authorities to withdraw a health pass regulation and the vaccine obligation for health care workers.

Martinique is currently under a 7:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew imposed by the authorities until calm returns.

Violent protests have also been taking place in Guadeloupe.

On Thursday, the Chairman of the OECS Authority, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell of Grenada, called for calm in Martinique and Guadeloupe.

He also urged ‘reasoned dialogue’ in both countries.

All images Copyright (C) Peggy Saint Ville and RCI Martinique

