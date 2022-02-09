Martinique Police Make Arrests In Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates Probe – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

After an investigation lasting several months, Martinique police have announced the arrest of several people, including health professionals, in connection with the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates.

The accused will appear in court in Fort de France to answer charges that they sold fake COVID-19 certificates to unvaccinated people.

Local news reports indicate that the certificates fetched some 350 Euros each.

The accused face up to 3 years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros on conviction.

According to RCI.FM, doctors have repeatedly warned about the dangers of using false health passes, particularly in the event of hospitalisation, explaining that the care of covid-19 patients differs depending on the vaccination status.

Unvaccinated people benefit from more intensive care upon admission because of their lower protection against severe forms of the virus.

