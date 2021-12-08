Martinique Gendarmes Intercept Stolen Bikes, Other Items Destined For Saint Lucia

Martinique law enforcement officers have intercepted several stolen items loaded for shipment to Saint Lucia.

On Monday and Tuesday evening, investigators seized two loads of the stolen property in Southern Martinique and arrested a Saint Lucian national.

According to reports from Martinique, the property included motorbikes, boat engines, food, medicines, telephones, cigarettes, alcohol and clothing.

For more than a week, Martinique had seen violent unrest as residents protested against a vaccine mandate for health care workers and a trade union coalition launched a general strike.

– Advertisement –

The unions were calling for, among other things, an end to the vaccine mandate, salary increases, and lower gas prices.

People set property on fire, blocked roads, and looted stores amid the social unrest.

And media reports indicated that several Saint Lucians took part in the looting.

But with the arrival of reinforcements from France, the French Caribbean Island has returned to some semblance of calm.

– Advertisement –