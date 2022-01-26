Martinique: French Navy Vessels Make Record Cocaine Seizures In 2021 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

French Navy vessels based in Martinique made a record haul of over nine tons of cocaine during 2021, the biggest annual seizure in ten years of operating in the area, local reports say.

In one operation at the beginning of last year, the navy vessels found 4.2 tons of cocaine on a fishing vessel while on patrol in the Atlantic Ocean.

In February, the surveillance frigate ‘Germinal’ intercepted a go-fast carrying 490 kilos of cocaine to the southwest of the island of Saint-Martin.

Later the same month, a patrol in the northwest Caribbean Sea intercepted a fishing vessel carrying cocaine but managed to recover only 75 kilos after the crew scuttled the boat.

More successful operations followed during the year, including cocaine, cannabis, firearms, and contraband tobacco seizures.

