Martinique Fears A Fifth COVID-19 Wave Amid Rising Infections

Amid rising COVID-19 infections after a plateau that spanned several weeks, health authorities in Martinique have expressed concern over a possible fifth wave and want to avoid it at all costs.
According to local reports, in 5 days, the Island recorded 510 new positive cases .
Martinique.France-Antilles, quoting figures from Public Health France, reported that 139 people tested positive for the virus on Friday.
Health officials say the latest figures exceeded those in recent weekly reports.
On Tuesday, the officials announced 425 new COVID-19 cases between November 8 and 14, while in the previous weeks, the numbers were 413 and 411.
They have called for “collective and individual responsibility” by citizens on the French Caribbean Island to avoid a dreaded fifth wave.
