Martinique Destroys Hundreds Of Illegal Guns – St. Lucia Times News

On Thursday, Martinique law enforcement officials destroyed 692 weapons at the metal company Métal Dom in Fort-de-France.

Local media reported that the weapons included pistols and rifles seized by the police over the last two years.

The metal company’s hydraulic system cut them into pieces.

According to the reports, the weapons seizures have increased since the beginning of the year.

RCI.FM quoted General William Vaquette, Commander of the Martinique gendarmerie, saying that law enforcers previously seized weapons every three days, but that has changed to every two days.

The Commander explained that insecurity drives people to legal and illegal arms for protection.

On the other hand, criminals obtain weapons to promote their illegal activities.

Martinique officials say many guns linked to the illegal drug trade pass through Venezuela.

As a result, the French Caribbean Island is cooperating with other countries to dismantle the illegal trade in drugs and arms.

In this regard, Saint Lucia and Martinique have pledged to work closer against cross-border crime.

Last year law enforcement representatives of both countries met for a two-day conference in Fort de France.

At that conference, the two sides announced plans to have Zoom meetings every month and twice-yearly encounters in their resolve to increase cooperation against criminal elements, especially those involved in illegal gun and drug trafficking.

