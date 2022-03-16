Martinique COVID-19 Cases On The Rise – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

According to the Regional Health Agency, following the carnival holidays, cases of COVID-19 in neighbouring Martinique continue to rise with 11 391 new infections between March 7 and 13.

“From March 7 to 13, 2022, the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 intensifies on the territory following the Carnival holidays. The age group with the highest incidence rate is still that of young people and young adults aged 15 to 44 years,” the health agency said.

But despite the surge, the agency reports that hospitalisations remain stable.

The over eleven thousand new cases for the past week compared to 7 334 over the previous seven days.

And to date, the French Caribbean Island has recorded 135 881 cases since the COVID-19 epidemic started, while the number of deaths has risen to 905.

The Regional Health Agency says 141,766 people are fully vaccinated.

