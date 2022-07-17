Martinique Confirms First Monkeypox Case – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Martinique has confirmed its first case of monkeypox – an adult male resident with a travel history to a region where the virus has been circulating.

The Regional Health Agency announced the confirmation in a press release on Friday.

Local media reported that health authorities put the patient, who exhibited mild symptoms, in isolation at home while a contract tracing exercise was underway.

Martinique health officials have also recommended that vulnerable people get vaccinated against the virus.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

They may also include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

“The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash,” the CDC said on its official website.

