Martinique Confirms First Case Of Omicron Variant

On Christmas Eve Day, health authorities confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant on the French Caribbean Island of Martinique.Media reports quoted a press release from the Regional Health Agency as saying that the detection of the variant came after a positive screening of an individual showing symptoms of COVID-19.The patient is currently in strict isolation while health officials undertake contact tracing.The discovery of the Omicron variant in Martinique has prompted the authorities on the Island to renew appeals to members of the public to be on guard and observe COVID-19 protocols during the festive season.