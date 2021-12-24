Home
Local
Local
Thousands Of Flights Scrapped Globally As Omicron Mars Christmas Weekend
La Clery Minibus Driver Gives Commuters A Free Ride
Martinique Confirms First Case Of Omicron Variant
Caribbean
Caribbean
This Caribbean Roots Star Wins Masterchef’s UK Celebrity Christmas Special
Christian Aid Ministries Says 12 Remaining Hostages In Haiti Escaped
Best Buy’s 80-Year-Old Founder Now Owns This Caribbean Resort
Entertainment
Entertainment
NBA YoungBoy Boasts Astonishing $300K Feature Fee Says Manager
G Herbo, Taina Williams Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 2
Skillibeng Caps Off A Big Year With “Powerful” New Video
Travel
Travel
5 Tips To Plan Budget-Friendly Caribbean Trips
Caribbean Travel News
Benefits Of Watching Films Online In The Caribbean
Business
Business
This Caribbean American Company Is A Comcast RISE 2021 Winner
Caribbean Business News Round-Up
The Future Of Caribbean Money Is In The Spotlight
PR News
World
World
Tencent is giving away $16 billion of its stake in JD.com
Biden signs bill banning goods from China’s Xinjiang over forced labor
See how French presidential candidate compares to Trump
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Boosie Badazz Fan Chose Dinner With Him Over $20K And It Paid Off
JICA Awards SDGs Global Leader Scholarship To First Saint Lucian
Females Aged 7 And 50 Hospitalised After Separate Road Accidents
Parole Board Hears Cases Of Three BCF Inmates Serving Life Sentences
Reading
Martinique Confirms First Case Of Omicron Variant
Share
Tweet
December 24, 2021
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Boosie Badazz Fan Chose Dinner With Him Over $20K And It Paid Off
JICA Awards SDGs Global Leader Scholarship To First Saint Lucian
Females Aged 7 And 50 Hospitalised After Separate Road Accidents
Parole Board Hears Cases Of Three BCF Inmates Serving Life Sentences
Local News
Thousands Of Flights Scrapped Globally As Omicron Mars Christmas Weekend
Local News
La Clery Minibus Driver Gives Commuters A Free Ride
Local News
‘We Don’t Want Another Fatality’
Martinique Confirms First Case Of Omicron Variant
2 hours ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
Martinique Confirms First Case Of Omicron Variant
The content originally appeared on:
St. Lucia Times News
On Christmas Eve Day, health authorities confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant on the French Caribbean Island of Martinique.Media reports quoted a press release from the Regional Health Agency as saying that the detection of the variant came after a positive screening of an individual showing symptoms of COVID-19.The patient is currently in strict isolation while health officials undertake contact tracing.The discovery of the Omicron variant in Martinique has prompted the authorities on the Island to renew appeals to members of the public to be on guard and observe COVID-19 protocols during the festive season.
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.