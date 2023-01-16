Martinique: Child Found Dead After Being Forgotten In School Bus – Driver Indicted For Manslaughter – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

On Monday, a court sentenced a school bus driver to a suspended two-year jail term and fined him €102,000 in connection with a 2018 incident in which a child, forgotten in the school bus, was found dead hours later.

The court handed down the verdict on Monday.

An autopsy found that the child, aged two years and ten months, had suffered from severe dehydration in the parked vehicle in the town of Rivière-Pilote.

According to local media reports, the driver, aged 40 at the time, had been banned from transporting passengers since the death.

– Advertisement –

The court also fined the company for which the bus driver worked €150,000.

– Advertisement –