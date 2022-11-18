Marine Police Arrest Eight Foreign Nationals & Five Saint Lucians – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Police Marine Unit embarked on a series of patrols within our territorial waters over the past month, geared towards securing the borders of our island.

A total of eighty-seven (87) patrols were conducted by the unit, resulting in one hundred and six (106) vessels being boarded by officers.

During these encounters, officers arrested eight (8) foreign nationals and five (5) Saint Lucian citizens.

The officers processed individuals for five (5) customs violations, including three cases of Undeclared Importation (vessels) and Undeclared Cargo.

– Advertisement –

Fisheries related violations were also observed by officers, namely Illegal/ Unreported Fishing, resulting in a total of five thousand five hundred pounds of conch (lambi) being seized.

The Unit also participated in five (5) search and rescue operations and responded to one (1) drowning at Vigie Beach. Additionally, along with other law enforcement agencies, including the Saint Lucia Air and Seaport Authority (SLASPA), the Police Marine Unit conducted the International Ship and Port Security Patrols (ISPS).

This included monitoring of every cruise ship which berthed during the period, ensuring habour safety, as well as observing all activity/ traffic around the ships.

Their patrols extended to Soufriere, where no major incidents were recorded to date. Two meetings of stake holders and motor boat operators to regulate activities and ensure continued safe operations, were attended by members of the unit.

The Police Marine Unit continues its daily patrols around the island, to reduce the occurrences of illicit practices within our territorial waters.

Anyone with information regarding unsafe practices or unlawful transactions is asked to contact the Police Marine Unit at 456-3662 or 456-3870.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –