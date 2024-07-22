Marigot Males Urge Justice For The ‘Boss’

Some Marigot males are in mourning over the fatal police shooting of Maxwell Leo, alias ‘Hennessy’ on Saturday, with one declaring that the deceased’s name will live on for a long time.

Reporters interviewed a group of distraught young men who had gathered outside the deceased’s home on Monday.

Speaking anonymously, a youth who appeared to be in his teens told reporters the deceased was a ‘community leader’ who cared for ‘the boys’.

“The man used to take care of us. Everybody hurting for the time deh. We want justice dere for de boss,” the youngster, whom we shall call John Doe declared.

“Police always lifting up gun and shooting us. Dem people playing like dey always have the right to just kill us for no reason and nothing for that in Saint Lucia,” Doe told reporters.

Police described Leo as a ‘notorious criminal’.

But Doe said the deceased was a loving individual, always loyal, always real, and never fake.

“He was holding all of us together. Now deh, you take one of us, what you expect us to do? How you expect us to feel?” He asked.

According to Doe, while Leo was alive, ‘the boys’ lacked nothing.

Another Marigot resident said Leo’s death was a big blow because he was a leader who took care of people and the ‘guys’.

“Right now the guys vulnerable,” he asserted.

He dismissed suggestions that Leo was a criminal, stating that the deceased never hurt any innocent individual.

A police release said that at about 2:00 am, officers attached to the Anse La Raye Police Station responded to information regarding a suspected robbery in the village.

The release said officers pursued a motorcar, having confirmed the particulars of the suspects and their getaway vehicle.

It disclosed that in an attempt to flee, the suspect car damaged the marked police vehicle before coming to a stop in a drain along St. Lawrence Highway.

According to the release, during the incident, one male, identified as Maxwell Leo, was fatally wounded..