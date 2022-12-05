Marchand Main Road Rehabilitation Scheduled For Completion This Week – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the general and motoring public that completion of the rehabilitation of the Marchand Main road is scheduled for Tuesday 6th December, 2022.

These works will include the placement of the final layer of asphalt.

As a result, the Marchand Main Road will be closed to motorists throughout the duration.

Access through Rockhall will be permitted, but the public is advised to utilize alternative routes to avoid delay.

– Advertisement –

There is a possibility of the works continuing into Wednesday 7th December, 2022.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport regrets any inconveniences caused as a result of the upcoming works.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport. Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com