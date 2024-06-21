Marchand Cops Assisting Students In Their Policing District

During Police Week 2023, in keeping with the theme “Strengthening the Partnership Between the Police and the Community”, the esteemed Commissioner of Police, Mrs Crusita Descartes- Pelius, tasked the Marchand Police Station to undertake a project with the word “Empowerment” in mind.
Appreciating the significance of education in fostering self-efficacy, the officers embarked on a program to provide support to worthy students in their policing district.
Seven-year-old Jason King a student at the Bishop Charles Gachet R.C School, who at the tender age of five tragically lost his father, became a favourite of the officers, who vowed to continue to support him through his academic tenure.
His mother Mary King was elated and expressed her appreciation for the attention provided by the officers to her son.
Inspector Athanasius Mitchel, officer in charge of the Marchand Police Station, engaged his team and the community, in a program where officers were assigned to various schools, including the Entrepot Secondary School, the Leon Hess Secondary School, the Bishop Charles Gachet RC Primary School and the Entrepot Daycare Centre.
The intent was to maintain safety within the schools’ premises, as well as, to foster trust and understanding between the teachers, students, parents and law enforcement.
This program has seen mutual benefits, with officers noting a stark difference in the ease of policing in the area.
The Marchand Police Station and by extension the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force remains committed to improving relationships between the police and the public, as such collaborations are the only way to achieve our mandate of crime reduction and overall citizen security.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force