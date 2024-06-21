Marchand Cops Assisting Students In Their Policing District

During Police Week 2023, in keeping with the theme “Strengthening the Partnership Between the Police and the Community”, the esteemed Commissioner of Police, Mrs Crusita Descartes- Pelius, tasked the Marchand Police Station to undertake a project with the word “Empowerment” in mind.

Appreciating the significance of education in fostering self-efficacy, the officers embarked on a program to provide support to worthy students in their policing district.

Seven-year-old Jason King a student at the Bishop Charles Gachet R.C School, who at the tender age of five tragically lost his father, became a favourite of the officers, who vowed to continue to support him through his academic tenure.

His mother Mary King was elated and expressed her appreciation for the attention provided by the officers to her son.