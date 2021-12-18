Marchand Community Gets Psychosocial Support After Triple Homicide

A team comprising officers of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), social agencies, and medical professionals has reached out to affected parties of recent crime reports in the Marchard Community.

The outreach came after a drive-by shooting in the area claimed the lives of three individuals.

Two others sustained injuries.

According to the RSLPF, the purpose of the outreach was to offer psychosocial support to individuals impacted by crime and present more community-focused crime resolution strategies.

“The program was well received and efforts to ensure citizen security will continue in the area,” an RSLPF statement said.

“The psychosocial response to crime has been utilised in the past in areas such as Jacmel and Dennery,” the statement noted.

And it indicated that such interventions have resulted in significant declines in incidents of crime, with community involvement.

