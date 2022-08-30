Man’s Hand Severed In La Croix Maingot Chopping Incident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday, Emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters in Castries responding to a La Croix Maingot chopping report discovered that someone had severed a man’s left hand.

The SLFS said it received a call for assistance at 1:32 pm.

According to reports, an ambulance transported the man to the OKEU Hospital while community residents retrieved the severed hand and presented it to the police.

The police are reported to have taken the severed hand to the hospital.

There are no further details at present.

