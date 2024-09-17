Mandatory Export Certification For Sea Moss Farmers

Sea moss export sales have increased by 11,000 %, and according to Export Saint Lucia, it is now necessary to ensure the quality is the best.

As a result, that all sea moss farmers must now obtain a sea moss export certificate.

Sea moss, which gained prominence in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a means for many to secure a livelihood, has now received international acclaim for its authenticity and nutritional benefits.

According to Export Saint Lucia, the surge in global interest has propelled local sea moss into global markets, emphasing the need for rigorous quality control to sustain and enhance the industry’s reputation.

“We have seen international growth for our sea moss products, and it is important that we at all times adhere to the highest international standards,” Sunita Daniel, CEO of Export Saint Lucia, said.

Currently, anyone can export sea moss from Saint Lucia, a situation that Export Saint Lucia seeks to rectify with the new certification requirement.

The sea moss export certificate, available only through Export Saint Lucia, will involve the implementation of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) systems, along with phytosanitary conditions and certifications.

To qualify for the certificate, sea moss farmers must meet several criteria including:

1. Proper Drying and Curing Facilities: Farmers must have suitable drying and curing tables for sea moss.2. Location of Cultivation: The environment where the sea moss is grown will be scrutinised.3. Processing Facilities: The conditions under which the sea moss is processed are also critical.

Export Saint Lucia has appointed a field officer responsible for making weekly visits to sea moss farms.

The officer will assist farmers in understanding and meeting the new requirements, providing guidance and support to ensure necessary improvements are made.

Export Saint Lucia expects certification to improve the overall quality of Saint Lucian sea moss.

By instituting these measures, it aims to protect the integrity of the industry and bolster the reputation of local sea moss worldwide.