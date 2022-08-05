Man & Woman Injured In Babonneau Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a shooting at Babonneau in the early hours of Friday that left a man and a woman with gunshot injuries.

Law enforcement officials said they received the shooting report around 2:00 am.

According to information, the woman and the man both sustained gunshot injuries to the hand.

Law enforcement sources told St Lucia Times that their injuries, which did not appear life-threatening, were treated at the hospital, which discharged the patients.

There are no further details at this time.

