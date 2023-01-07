Man who chopped relative, later shot during confrontation with cops Loop Jamaica

·2 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Man who chopped relative, later shot during confrontation with cops Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man who chopped relative, later shot during confrontation with cops

Anthony Nunes’ Curlin’s Affair wins Security Department Trophy

Stiffer penalties coming for improper waste disposal

St James businessman held with illegal gun

Liverpool held by Wolves in FA Cup thriller

Elite 1 Caribbean Pro Basketball League starts tonight at the Arena

Suryakumar Yadav slams third T20 ton as India win series

Chelsea sign 2 more players early in transfer window

Sparks fly: Firefighters battle blaze along Marcus Garvey Drive

Kane, Mac Allister score in FA Cup; Forest, Bournemouth out

Saturday Jan 07

22?C
Jamaica News

Also slapped with several charges

Loop News

14 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A joint police/ military effort led to the apprehension of 26-year-old Jason Hamilton of Chapelton in Clarendon following an incident at his home on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Reports from the Chapelton Police are that at about 3:00 pm, the police were summoned after Hamilton allegedly used a machete to chop a relative.

On arrival of the police Hamilton was found armed with a hammer and other cutting implements; a confrontation ensued between him and lawmen, during which Hamilton was shot and injured.

He was transported to the hospital where he was admitted under police guard.

See also

On Friday, January 06, 2023, Hamilton was charged with two counts of assault at Common Law.

His court date is being finalized.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Man who chopped relative, later shot during confrontation with cops

Sport

Anthony Nunes’ Curlin’s Affair wins Security Department Trophy

Jamaica News

Stiffer penalties coming for improper waste disposal

NewsAmericasNow.com