Man ‘Unresponsive’ After Collision Between Motorcycle & SUV In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

On Sunday, one man was unresponsive, while another sustained multiple injuries after a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV at Savannes Bay, Vieux Fort.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said Crash Fire Hall and the Vieux Fort fire station responded after receiving a distress call at about 6:06 pm.

The emergency crews found that one victim had sustained multiple injuries but was conscious.

However, another man was ‘unresponsive with negative vitals’.

The responders transported both men to St Jude Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: (Screen grab from social media video)

