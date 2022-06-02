Man Sustains Stab Wounds In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A thirty-seven-year-old man sustained stab wounds in Castries Wednesday, prompting a response from emergency personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) around 4:20 pm.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred near the Bexon bus stand.

According to responders, the man had stab wounds to the left side of his neck and upper back.

The emergency crew stabilised the patient and transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at present.

Headline photo: Screen garb from social media video

– Advertisement –