Man Succumbs After Barre St Joseph Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

Law enforcement officials say one man is dead after a police shooting at Barre St Joseph on Tuesday.

Details surrounding the shooting are sketchy, but the officials told St Lucia Times that the deceased is believed to have been involved in a robbery attempt in the Goodlands area earlier.

Emergency responders from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters in Castries said they received a call for assistance about 6:42 pm.

On arrival, they found the body of a 28-year old man by the roadside.

According to the emergency officials, the man had no vital signs, and when they transported him to the OKEU Hospital, medical personnel pronounced him dead.

There are no further details at this time.

